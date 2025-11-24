Manchester Screen Unveils UK’s Largest Hybrid Billboard

November 24, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Manchester’s largest outdoor screen has re-launched as a hybrid fromat. The landmark OoH site, called “The Manchester Screen,” was already known for its 306-square-meter (3,294-square-feet) LED display. Now, it can now be paired with an 834-square-meter (8,977-square-feet) vinyl wrap, creating more than 1,140 square meters of continuous advertising space.

The enlarged format marks a significant scale-up for the Salford Quays-based site, which wraps around Victoria Warehouse and captures more than 21.6 million annual impressions from City Centre, Mediacity, and event traffic. The location has long been a destination for high-profile campaigns from brands including JD Sports, O2, Paddy Power, and Calvin Klein.

The owner Katie Smith said the additional static component transforms what advertisers can do with the site, allowing creative to run seamlessly across both digital and physical surfaces. She described the setup as an unmatched opportunity in the UK for brands looking to dominate a key route through Manchester.

The expansion is accompanied by a change of ownership: Manchester Screen was originally part of the Elonex Outdoor Media portfolio – according to Signlink, Katie Smith, who was previously Head of Agency and Specialist Sales at Elonex, now appears to be marketing the space independently. Klaudia Kania is listed as Creative Director.

The first advertiser to activate on the expanded Manchester Screen is JD Sports, unveiling a takeover timed with the company’s annual retail conference at Victoria Warehouse. The campaign builds on the brand’s Manchester roots, pairing bold visuals with a giant replica of JD’s yellow shopping bag suspended from the venue’s roof. This video shows the takeover from all angles:

Edison Media director Jodie Howe said the project highlights the potential of large-format OoH when creative and context align, calling the execution “confident, visible and impossible to miss.”

Alongside its commercial rollout, The Manchester Screen will increase its support for community-focused campaigns. This winter, the site will donate advertising space to Men’s Mental Health Month UK in partnership with local advocacy groups.