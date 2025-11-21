PPL Center Debuts New Govision LED Package, Nearly Doubling Display Footprint

November 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA — home of the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the top minor-league affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers — has completed a full LED upgrade anchored by a new Govision-built center-hung, giving fans a noticeably larger and sharper game-night experience.

The new four-sided structure replaces the original 2014-era board with a much larger “edgeless” design. The two main sideline screens measure 22.97 by 24.6 feet (7.0 m by 7.5 m), flanked by 22.97-by-22.97-foot ( 7.0 m by 7.0 m) end displays. All told, the center-hung packs nearly 2,200 square feet of LED surface, which is almost double the footprint of the previous model — and pushes roughly 13.3 million pixels across 3,024 individual 3.9mm tiles. Govision says the updated package delivers more than triple the picture detail of the original system and matches the visual standard seen in many NHL buildings.

Team co-owner Jim Brooks called the upgrade “a perfect example” of the company’s attention to detail, noting Govision’s long relationship with the club and its role in the arena’s original build-out.

Beyond the main board, Govision added a 10mm ribbon display running 2.95 feet (0.9 meters) high and more than 859 feet (262 meters) around the bowl, along with a pair of 10mm marquee signs measuring 15.75 by 6.3 feet (4.8 m by 1.9 m) at the arena entrances.

Govision SVP Matt Ritter, who also worked on the 2014 installation, said the refresh ensures the Phantoms “remain on the cutting edge of technology,” with brighter, higher-resolution displays for live action, replays, and graphics.

The full package reinforces the PPL Center’s position as one of the AHL’s more technologically current venues.

(Images: GoVision/Lehigh Valley Phantoms)