Nowsignage Completes Global Digital Menu Rollout for Little Caesars

November 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Nowsignage has wrapped a major global deployment for Little Caesars, rolling out cloud-managed digital menu boards across thousands of restaurants in around six months. The UK-based CMS provider replaced a manual, location-by-location workflow with a fully centralized system now running in 16 countries.

The custom setup includes a menu board application built into the Nowsignage platform that updates content in real time based on pricing, availability, and regional variations. The system also adapts automatically to multiple languages and currencies, with central control for accuracy and local flexibility for tailoring layouts and messaging.

The video below presents a backgrounder to the deployment:

“We had several technical requirements that were not easy to achieve, especially with the timelines we had,” said Ray Khano, Director of IT Operations at Little Caesars. “Nowsignage came through and helped us make this transition much easier than expected.”

The new infrastructure allows marketing teams to push full-screen takeovers, brand collaborations, and global promotions simultaneously, while regional teams handle day-to-day menu accuracy.

By moving to a single cloud-managed system, Little Caesars has streamlined its digital signage operations and improved accuracy across its global network. With a strong footprint in North America and international markets, the brand now has an infrastructure built for continued growth.

Images: NowSignage