Grocery TV Expands U.S. In-Store Network as Retail Media Demand Accelerates

November 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Grocery TV continues to broaden its footprint across the United States, operating an in-store retail media network that now spans a wide range of supermarket chains. The Austin-based company – which positions its platform as a retail-media-specific CMS with optional programmatic connectivity – offers screens placed at high-visibility touchpoints within grocery environments, giving brands access to shoppers at the point of purchase.

The network’s growth is evident on the company’s own location map, which highlights widespread deployments across major and regional grocery banners nationwide. Among the chains listed is Hy-Vee, the Midwest grocer that recently adopted Grocery TV’s in-store media platform. In doing so, Hy-Vee appears to have shifted away from Samsung’s VXT solution, following a year of active exploration within the retail media space.

Grocery TV’s value proposition blends content management with ad-selling opportunities, enabling retailers to run their own messaging, facilitate local campaigns, or open up inventory for programmatic demand. The company says this model gives grocers more control and flexibility as retail media becomes a core revenue driver for brick-and-mortar environments.

Grocery TV’s expansion reflects a broader trend: grocery environments are quickly becoming one of the most competitive battlegrounds in commerce media. As retailers look to increase revenue and enhance in-store engagement, purpose-built CMS platforms with programmatic hooks are increasingly appealing – especially for chains that want turnkey operations without managing complex in-house digital signage infrastructure.

(Image: Grocery TV)