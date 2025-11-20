Uniguest Rolls Out Google Cast Support on Samsung Hospitality TVs

November 20, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Uniguest has added support for Google Cast on Samsung’s latest hospitality TV models, with deployments already underway across several hotel groups. The integration allows guests to stream content from their personal devices to Samsung’s HBU800, HU7000F and HU8000F TVs without the need for external hardware.

The capability is delivered through Uniguest’s Hotel Hub platform and uses the TVs’ built-in casting functionality. Hotels adopting the system avoid the cost and maintenance of add-on dongles, while guests get a familiar, at-home streaming experience alongside native OTT apps already supported on Samsung’s hospitality lineup, including YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Casting is increasingly seen as a required amenity by many hotel brands, and Uniguest’s implementation is positioned as a certified, policy-compliant option explicitly built for hospitality environments. The system isolates each room so devices pair only with the correct TV, and guest credentials are automatically cleared at checkout.

Uniguest says the addition rounds out its broader in-room engagement ecosystem, which includes interactive TV features and digital signage. Samsung calls the collaboration a step forward for its hospitality portfolio, noting that the integration aims to deliver a simple, reliable casting experience for hotels and travelers.

The Google Cast support is now part of Uniguest’s Hotel Hub casting module and is available globally.

(Image: Samsung)