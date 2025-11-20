MCO Uses Cartoon Astronaut to Inject Some Fun Into TSA Signage

November 20, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Waiting in line at airport security is boring and stressful. Orlando International Airport is trying to make the experience a bit more enjoyable with the introduction of Annie the Astronaut — a fictional character who now appears across the Security Zone’s large LED board to guide and entertain passengers.

In Annie’s Airport Journey at MCO’s West Checkpoint, passengers follow the animated character through a re-creation of Terminals A and B, complete with check-in counters, concession areas, and even MCO’s signature carpet. Along the way, screens display real-time TSA wait times, packing reminders, and QR codes linking to post-security dining options — all woven into a fast-moving, lighthearted narrative. The experience was created by Synect for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA).

Developed by Synect’s Orlando studio, the experience features eight custom scenes, more than 1,000 animated elements, and over 7,000 rendered frames built using Maya, Cinema 4D, and After Effects. Live API integrations deliver real-time updates, while Synect’s Readyseego devices ensure smooth playback across the airport’s network.

See the video below:

Powered by Synect’s Passenger360 content management system — which runs more than 2,100 displays across MCO’s terminals and train station — the new installation continues the airport’s commitment to a content-first, guest-focused strategy. The initiative aims to reduce perceived wait times, enhance passenger flow, and showcase amenities through digital storytelling.

“Security is one of the most critical and emotionally charged parts of the passenger journey,” said Synect CEO Yahav Ran. “Our goal with this project was to support MCO’s vision of delivering an elevated, guest-focused experience by enhancing the checkpoint, reducing stress and positively influencing passenger behavior with content that’s helpful, timely and engaging.”

Launched in June, Annie’s Journey is the latest chapter in MCO’s partnership with Synect, demonstrating how airports can use creative content to transform functional spaces into positive experiences.