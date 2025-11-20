Netflix Opens First Permanent ‘Netflix House’ in Philadelphia, Expanding Its Immersive Retail Strategy

November 20, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Netflix has officially opened its first permanent Netflix House in Philadelphia, USA, marking the company’s largest and most ambitious real-world fan attraction to date. The 100,000-square-foot (approximately 9,290-square-meter) venue, located at King of Prussia Mall, represents a major shift from Netflix’s earlier temporary pop-ups and signals a long-term strategy to bring its most popular shows into physical, revenue-generating environments.

The Philadelphia site transforms formerly traditional retail space into a multi-level entertainment destination anchored by immersive environments inspired by major Netflix series and films, including Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Glass Onion. The entrance features a large “Red Envelope” façade and an interior mural created by local artist Emily White, reinforcing the company’s nod to its DVD-by-mail origins and to the surrounding community.

A full-service restaurant, Netflix Bites, serves comfort food and cocktails, while a dedicated retail shop sells exclusive merchandise branded for the Philadelphia location. Interactive components include VR games, a themed mini-golf course, and multi-room adventure-style experiences based on flagship franchises.

Step inside the making of Netflix House Philadelphia with this behind-the-scenes look:

Netflix said it now supports nearly 300 ongoing jobs at the venue. Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee said the company intentionally looked to the Philadelphia region for its first launch, citing the area’s talent base and strong cultural identity. “This opening marks an exciting milestone for Netflix,” she said. “We’re transforming how audiences experience our stories in real life.”

Next up is Netflix House Dallas, which opens December 11, 2025, at Galleria Dallas, with Netflix House Las Vegas scheduled to open in 2027.