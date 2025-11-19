Peerless-AV Opens New California Facility to Scale Custom dvLED Engineering

November 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Peerless-AV has opened a new engineering and fabrication facility in Santa Fe Springs, California, expanding the company’s in-house capabilities for its Seamless Bespoke dvLED mounting solutions portfolio.

The Leed-Gold–certified building is reportedly the largest dedicated dvLED infrastructure facility in North America. The site triples the number of loading docks and adds upgraded logistics, workflow, and safety elements to support rising demand for custom dvLED projects. The layout is designed to streamline production while giving engineering and fabrication teams more room to collaborate.

Sustainability features include extensive natural lighting, sensor-based LED systems, native landscaping to reduce water use, and multiple EV charging stations. The office areas are built to host partners and customers, allowing Peerless-AV to demonstrate its design and manufacturing process onsite.

“Our products are behind some of the world’s most exclusive and technically demanding dvLED installations,” said John Samaniego, General Manager, Peerless-AV SoCal. “This facility lets us show customers exactly how we build from start to finish.”

The site now serves as the central hub for Peerless-AV’s dvLED custom mounting operations and houses one of the industry’s leading design teams, known for complex and one-off installations.

Peerless-AV says the expansion strengthens its ability to support dvLED deployments worldwide and reflects its long-term commitment to advanced engineering, customer collaboration, and high-precision manufacturing.