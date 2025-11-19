JC Decaux Expands Use of Bluezoo Sensors to Track Crowd Movement Across Macau

November 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

JC Decaux Macau is rolling out a large-scale deployment of Bluezoo’s passive Wi-Fi sensing technology as part of its 2022 contract to manage and monetize the city’s street furniture network. The rollout extends a partnership that began in Hong Kong in 2018, where JC Decaux Cityscape has long used Bluezoo sensors for pre- and post-campaign audience measurement.

The Macau deployment encompasses 300 new digital and static assets, including 150 bus shelters and 150 digitized City Information Panels. The sensors capture anonymized data on pedestrian presence, producing continuous foot-traffic analytics for both advertisers and municipal partners. With a population of almost 700,000 and a network of new street-level displays, the city needed a measurement solution that was reliable, privacy-first, and already proven.

JC Decaux’s agreement with the government includes supplying crowd movement data to support Macau’s smart city objectives. This makes the sensor network a dual-purpose system: advertisers get transparent, third-party-validated audience metrics, and city officials receive mobility data to support planning, pedestrian-flow improvements, infrastructure decisions, and event management. The sensors are designed to be compact and low-maintenance, reducing operating costs for the operator.

Anthony To, General Manager of JCDecaux Macau, said the long relationship with Bluezoo made the decision straightforward. He noted the system’s reliability, privacy protections, and ability to support public safety communications, including alerting citizens during emergencies through the citywide network of digital screens.

As installation continues across the 300 assets, JC Decaux Macau is positioning the project as a model for how out-of-home infrastructure can serve both commercial and civic needs — using privacy-compliant analytics to improve accountability for advertisers while giving cities real-time insight into crowd dynamics.

(Image: JCDecaux)