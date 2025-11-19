Creative Realities Names Dan McAllister Chief Revenue Officer, Signals Next Phase of Post-Acquisition Growth

November 19, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Creative Realities, Inc. (CRI) has appointed longtime digital signage and media-tech executive Dan McAllister as Chief Revenue Officer, marking a major step in the company’s post-acquisition restructuring and growth strategy.

McAllister – whose 25-year career spans senior roles in digital signage, experiential technology, media, and enterprise SaaS – joins the company after holding leadership positions at companies such as Spectrio, Google, Flex, Hunt Electronic, NEC, CastLabs, and most recently LucidLink, where he served as Global VP of Sales. His background includes scaling global go-to-market teams, building revenue operations around cloud platforms, and helping brands adopt emerging tech across DooH, content delivery, and AI-driven personalization.

In a note shared on Linkedin, McAllister said he was drawn to Creative Realities’ mix of “vision, capability, and momentum,” crediting the company’s recent acquisition of Cineplex Digital Media as a defining moment that unifies advanced display, content, and retail media networks across North America. He added that CRI is now positioned to “turn scale into measurable impact” for partners and customers.

Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities, has spent the last several years reshaping the organization through acquisitions, platform development, and expansion of its Adtech and managed services portfolio. McAllister’s appointment is widely viewed as part of a broader move to professionalize and deepen the leadership structure as the company integrates CDM and strengthens support around Mills.

The acquisition created one of North America’s most extensive combined digital signage and media solutions groups, with networks spanning retail, cinema, QSR, financial services, and place-based media. McAllister will lead revenue strategy across this expanded footprint, including enterprise SaaS, media monetization, and full-stack digital signage deployments.