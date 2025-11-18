UK LED Billboard Launches With a 50/50 Split Between Art and Advertising

November 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new Vieupoint LED installation on Birmingham, England’s A38 reframes the role of a billboard by splitting its airtime evenly between non-commercial art and community or business messaging. The 10.56 m by 3.84 m (35 by 13 feet) DV-LED display is positioned as a shared public medium rather than a traditional DooH asset.

The launch playlist features work from regional artists, pieces from the Birmingham Museums, and historic images of the Longbridge car plant from the Birmingham Photography Archive. Additional content will be cycled in from Vieunite’s Art Library, which features materials from the National Galleries of Scotland, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, the Metropolitan Museum, and the Estorick Collection. Submissions from schools and community groups will be added in later phases.

Featured artist Jo Vincent said the platform provides creators with a modern way to share their work: “Showing art in the community will spark interest and engage people.”

The remaining 50 percent of screen time is available for paid personal and commercial messages, with each clip running once every two minutes throughout the day.

Allsee handled the installation, and content is booked via an online self-service portal with a live preview feature.

(Image: VieuPoint)