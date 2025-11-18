The Wall Gets Brighter: Samsung’s MPF MicroLED Delivers 1,000 Nits

November 18, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Samsung is expanding its The Wall lineup with a new true MicroLED model: the MPF series. Featuring a 0.84-millimeter pixel pitch, it delivers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits—a first for any sub-1mm MicroLED in The Wall range. Previously, the brightest model was the IWC series, which reached the same 1,000-nit output but only at a larger 1.26-millimeter pixel pitch.

Designed for corporate, commercial, and premium residential spaces, the MPF series also boosts contrast, achieving a 43,000:1 ratio thanks to Samsung’s Black Seal Technology+. The company says the display also produces black levels that are 1.6 times deeper than those of other models.

It has also earned Pantone and TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certifications, confirming accurate color representation across 2,140 colors—including 110 additional skin tone shades—while reducing blue light emissions.

The Wall MPF is powered by the NQM AI Gen2 processor, which analyzes and enhances frames, applies AI upscaling to achieve up to 8K resolution, and adjusts contrast while reducing noise. Samsung has also redesigned the display’s cabinet structure to simplify installation and maintenance. According to Samsung, the one-frame design reduces cabinet depth by 35% and weight by 18%, with modules that can be removed and replaced directly from the screen.

Jonathan Del Rosario, Head of Product, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America, said the series builds on The Wall’s legacy, offering “enhanced brightness, more immersive visuals with AI upscaling, and simplified installation.” The MPF series was just introduced to the U.S. market but the model is already listed on Samsung’s websites in other countries, too.