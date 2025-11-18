French Football Club Chooses Infiled for Stadium LED Overhaul

November 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

French national league football club Stade Malherbe Caen has overhauled its digital infrastructure at Stade Michel d’Ornano in Caen, replacing outdated static signage with a new LED system from Infiled, installed in partnership with French integrator Auvisys. The upgrade delivers higher brightness and enhanced content flexibility for fans and sponsors.

After more than 15 years of service, the venue’s previous LED boards had reached end-of-life. Instead of a straightforward swap, the club opted for a more ambitious approach — building a future-ready digital platform designed to improve visibility, streamline operations, and create new sponsorship opportunities.

Auvisys led the integration, selecting Infiled’s ORMV P7.8 Max panels. The project featured two 8-by-4.5-meter (26.2 × 14.8 feet) LED walls, totaling 72 square meters of screen area. Each delivers a 1024×576 resolution and 8,000 nits of brightness.

The IP65-rated design guards against weather exposure, while redundant power and signal inputs safeguard uptime during busy match periods. Front and rear service access simplify maintenance, and custom mounts allow the screens to fit seamlessly into the stadium’s existing structure.

Infiled’s French team supported the process from initial site inspection to final calibration. Auvisys cited the panels’ combination of quality, long-term value, and responsive local support as decisive factors, emphasizing that the investment was made for performance and reliability and not just price.