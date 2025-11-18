Avixa Sets 2026 Board Leadership as New Directors and LSC Members Join

November 18, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Avixa has finalized its 2026 Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee (LSC), adding several new industry leaders to guide the association through the coming year.

AVI-SPL’s John Bailey, SVP of Technology & Innovation, was elected Secretary-Treasurer by Avixa members. Also elected to the Board were Loubna Imenchal, Managing Director for MEA at Axis Communications, and Cristiano Mazza, CTS and Partner at Grupo Discabos.

The LSC appointed three additional directors: Ilya Bukshteyn, Corporate VP overseeing Microsoft Teams Calling, Devices, and Premium Experiences; John Joseph, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Blue Rhine Industries; and Christine Schyvinck, President and CEO of Shure Incorporated.

On the committee side, Avixa members elected Carolina Sosa, CFO of Integración AV, to the LSC. Board Chair Jatan Shah appointed Faye Bennett, Founder and Managing Director of Faye Bennett Consultancy Services, and Christine Rogers, VP of XTG at AVI-SPL, to join the Leadership Search Committee.

The full 2026 Board lineup includes Chair Tobias Lang of LANG AG and Vice Chair Mradul Sharma of 3CDN Workplace Tech, with Shah serving as LSC Chair. Alongside the newly elected and appointed directors, returning board members include Kristin Bidwell (Audiovisual Consulting Team), Nicholas E. Cox, Sr. (Mizuho Americas), and Tom Shen (Shen Milsom & Wilke).

Avixa CEO David Labuskes said the incoming directors bring “diverse insights and commitment” at a time when the association continues to expand programs and resources for global AV professionals.

The association also thanked outgoing directors Christian Carrero, Laila Hede Jensen, Gale Moutrey, and Kaushik Mukhopadhyay, along with departing LSC Chair Cathryn Lai and committee members Mike Brandes, Pedro Valletta, and Juan José Vila, for their service.