Google Tests AI-Generated “See-Through” Billboards In Indonesia

November 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Google Indonesia is running a series of AI-generated “see-through” digital billboards across Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung, using its Veo 3 video-generation platform in what’s described as its first large-scale commercial OoH deployment. Developed in collaboration with DDB Singapore, Superson, and Hagia Labs, the campaign seamlessly blends AI-generated visuals with the surrounding architecture to create illusions that appear to extend or open up the cityscape.

The project uses approximately forty short video sequences, produced in a matter of weeks using Veo 3 and internal Google tools. The content includes visual effects such as bubble-tea waves across high-rises, dinosaurs appearing on city streets, and local cultural characters integrated into landmark areas.

Check out the video below:

Superson coordinated the production workflow using its rapid “Supersprint” model, while Hagia Labs handled the transparent-billboard execution and the 3D technical work. DDB Singapore set the broader creative direction under Google’s #BikinGebrakanLo campaign. Google says the multi-partner structure reflects a shift toward assembling specialist teams for project-based work.

The largest installation — a 30-by-20-meter (roughly 100 by 66 feet) LED display at City Plaza — automatically selects scenarios throughout the day using live weather data. The team can also deploy new AI assets within 24 hours to respond to fast-moving social trends and QR codes on the displays invite local creators and students to submit their own Veo 3 concepts.

(Image/video: Google Indonesia)

Comment by Antonia Hamberger

Google isn’t the first to play with the idea of using AI to blend DooH with its surroundings. Japanese media owner Live Board teamed up with Dentsu last year to launch a platform called AI Mimic Vision. The idea of this platform is to have a camera in place that regularly caputures photos of the area surounding a DooH site. These photos are then immediately transferred to AI Mimic Vision and turned into a matching image via the Adobe Firefly API. This image is then streamed to the screen, resulting in the same “see-through billboard” effect: