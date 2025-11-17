Creative Realities Sees Lower Q3 Revenue As CDM Acquisition Resets Growth Path

November 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Creative Realities reported a softer third quarter ahead of its acquisition of Cineplex Digital Media (CDM), with revenue falling to (all figures USD) $10.5 million from $14.4 million a year earlier. The drop, says PR, reflects project-timing shifts and the absence of a major sports-and-entertainment rollout that boosted last year’s results. Gross profit was $4.8 million, down from $6.6 million, and the company reported a net loss of $7.9 million, driven in part by a $5.7 million non-cash impairment charge related to the wind-down of its Stellantis software work.

Annual recurring revenue ended the quarter at $12.3 million, compared to $18.1 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) came in at $0.8 million, versus $2.3 million last year. The company ended the period with $0.3 million in cash and $22.2 million in debt.

The quarter closed just before the company finalized its CAD $70M (USD $42.7M) purchase of Cineplex Digital Media — a move that adds a sizable Canadian digital-media operation, expands CRI’s board, and, according to CEO Rick Mills, positions the combined business for improved performance in 2026.