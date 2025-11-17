Almo Pro AV Forms Revitalized Hospitality Leadership Team

November 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Almo Pro AV has announced the formation of a revitalized Hospitality Leadership Team, a move the distributor says will sharpen its focus on the hotel and resort market and strengthen partnerships with integrators and resellers serving that sector.

The group is led by Karen Castaño, newly appointed Vice President of Hospitality, who previously directed Almo’s National Business Team. She brings more than a decade of experience in sales leadership and partner development. Castaño’s mandate includes expanding Almo’s footprint in the hospitality space, where demand for AV, furniture, fixtures, and smart systems continues to grow as properties modernize guest experiences.

“The introduction of our revitalized Hospitality Leadership Team marks an exciting next chapter for Almo Pro AV,” said Dan Smith, Executive Vice President, Almo Pro AV. “This talented group brings deep expertise across hospitality, FF&E, and Pro AV, allowing us to help resellers expand their capabilities, deliver unforgettable guest experiences, and accelerate growth.”

The leadership team also includes Gregory Kokorda, Director of FF&E Sales, who helps partners deliver environments that enhance the guest experience, and Ashley Parrent, Director of Sales, Hospitality, who manages sales and partner development for technology-driven projects.

With a nationwide network of partners and growing interest in fully integrated property solutions, Almo Pro AV is positioning its hospitality division to capture the next wave of AV-driven growth in the lodging industry.

(Image L to R: Gregory Kokorda, Karen Castaño, Ashley Parrent)