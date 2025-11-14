LG Debuts 136-Inch “Active Micro LED” Display, But True MicroLED Status Unclear

November 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

LG Electronics has announced a new 136-inch display for its Magnit line, positioning the “Magnit Active Micro LED” as a premium home-cinema model. The display launched on October 21 in South Korea, with global markets to follow.

The unit uses an Active Matrix driving architecture, which enables individual pixel control, differing from Passive Matrix systems that address LEDs in grouped rows and columns. LG says the approach delivers finer luminance control and sharper detail across the 4K (3,840 by 2,160) canvas.

Measuring roughly 3 meters wide by 1.7 meters tall (9 feet 10 inches by 5 feet 7 inches), the display is rated at a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. LG also points to a surface treatment designed to enhance black levels and reduce washout from ambient light. A modular cabinet structure is used to minimize visible seams.

However, LG’s “MicroLED” labeling comes with a caveat: the company has not disclosed the pixel pitch. Without that, it’s unclear whether the display uses true MicroLED emitters or larger LED chip packages sometimes marketed as MicroLED. As reported by invidis, LG previously showed prototype materials hinting at a “new MicroLED generation,” but did not confirm specifics for this model.

LG’s α9 6th-generation processor powers the display and supports refresh rates up to 144 Hz for high-motion content. Integrated 4.2-channel speakers deliver 100 watts of output, with eARC support for enhanced external audio quality.

LG says the technology will scale into B2B video wall solutions over time.

“With its impressive size that spans an entire wall in lifelike colors and stunning high-definition detail, the new LG Magnit Active Micro LED transforms a home into a true theater,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG’s Media Entertainment Solution Company.

(Image: LG Electronics)