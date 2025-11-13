One Newsletter, Two Perspectives: Introducing invidis Global

November 13, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

From now on, we’re bringing you the best of Sixteen:Nine to your mailbox twice a week: We’re launching invidis Global – the joint invidis/Sixteen:Nine newsletter. It’ll be a new way to stay up to date with everything happening in the digital signage industry, not just in North America but also in Europe and the rest of the world.

To subscribe to invidis Global, click here.

Two trusted sources – one newsletter

Both invidis and Sixteen:Nine have long been trusted voices in the digital signage community. Sixteen:Nine’s main focus is North America and some snarky commentary here and there – provided by the blog’s founder Dave Haynes in a regular column.

invidis covers Europe and the rest of the world, complemented with analyses and opinion pieces by invidis strategy consultants Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker.

Now, with our new joint newsletter invidis Global, our readers will get the best of both worlds – all the latest headlines, analysis, and commentary.

What to expect

Each edition of the newsletter will feature:

Top stories from both Sixteen:Nine and invidis

Market insights and exclusive commentary from our editorial teams

Industry trends, event coverage, and thought leadership pieces

A global perspective – from Toronto to Munich

Why the change?

invidis Editorial operates both Sixteen:Nine and invidis, and by bringing our news together, we want to make it easier for readers to stay informed – without missing a beat.

If you want to stay up-to-date daily, you can still use Sixteen:Nine’s mail notifications that are sent out each time a post is published.

