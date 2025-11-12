Shell’s Exit, Jolt’s Entry: A New Chapter for EV Charging and DooH

November 12, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Shell acquired Volta in 2023 after the U.S.-based startup faced mounting financial struggles. But in August 2025, the oil giant confirmed it would dismantle Volta’s network of more than 2,000 charging stations, shifting its focus to paid fast-charging infrastructure. The decision underscores the broader challenges facing EV adoption under the Trump administration, which has rolled back subsidies and halted renewable energy initiatives.

Despite these policy headwinds, industry experts agree that the transition to electrification is inevitable – and that nationwide charging accessibility remains a critical factor in making it work. Yet, many providers are struggling with running those charging networks in a profitable way.

Volta’s early model relied heavily on offering free charging funded by digital-out-of-home advertising – a strategy that proved unsustainable. Jolt takes a more balanced approach. The company offers drivers a daily allowance of free energy, with additional charging available for a fee.

At the same time, Jolt monetizes its integrated DooH screens through data-driven advertising, leveraging programmatic buying, audience targeting, and performance analytics – tools Volta was never able to scale effectively.

Jolt plans to expand across up to 34 U.S. states, covering 64 major metropolitan areas (DMAs) including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas–Fort Worth. “The U.S. is one of the most dynamic markets in the world for both EV adoption and digital media, and this expansion gives us a powerful platform to grow”, says Doug McNamee, CEO of Jolt.

The acquisition is widely viewed as an asset deal at a bargain price, especially since dismantling Volta’s government-subsidized infrastructure would have been wasteful. For Jolt, the real challenge is proving that the EV-DooH model can succeed where Volta fell short.

The key differentiator lies in Jolt’s combination of a professional media strategy and scalable charging solutions – areas in which the company has already demonstrated success in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UK. According to McNamee, Jolt’s strategy of combining fast charging with data-driven DooH follows a “proven model that makes charging easier and connects brands with consumers in a smarter, more meaningful way.”

While political uncertainty in the U.S. adds complexity, the combination of programmatic advertising and incremental charging revenue could make the EV-DooH model commercially viable. “What makes Jolt different is that we’re not just focused on charging, we’re focused on what happens around it”, says McNamee. Our platform uses data and technology to create better experiences for drivers and measurable value for advertisers. It’s where smart mobility meets smart media.”

If Jolt succeeds, this acquisition could signal the start of a new era for integrated charging and media networks.