Alfalite Expands Into the Americas Through Partnership With Adistec

November 12, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

LEDs manufactured in Europe are becoming increasingly attractive to customers in the U.S., particularly in government-related projects and other business-critical verticals that preclude Chinese solutions from the outset due to safety and ongoing tariff concerns.

It’s not surprising, then, that Alfalite, based in Spain, is seeking to expand business in North America with the announcement that it has formed a partnership with Adistec Corp. of Miami, USA, a distributor of infrastructure, software, and professional media solutions in Latin America and the United States.

The alliance marks a major step in Alfalite’s expansion strategy across the media and entertainment markets in the Americas, bringing its LED display technology closer to broadcasters, production companies, and live-event professionals throughout the region.

Under the agreement, Adistec will distribute and promote Alfalite’s full range of LED solutions for broadcast, virtual production (VP XR), live events, and corporate workspaces, leveraging its regional network and more than two decades of experience in channel development, logistics, and professional services.

“We are delighted to partner with Adistec to accelerate our growth in such dynamic markets,” said Luis Garrido, Executive Director at Alfalite. “Their proven experience in business development and their regional coverage provide an excellent platform to extend our LED technology to new customers and projects across the Americas.”

“Alfalite stands out for its engineering excellence, innovation, and reliability,” added Marcelo Gardelin, Strategic Alliances Director at Adistec Corp. “Its LED portfolio perfectly complements our existing offer for broadcast, production, corporate, and live-event applications.”

With the partnership, Alfalite reinforces its international growth strategy and commitment to providing European-made LED technology to global markets. Expect to see more non-Chinese manufacturers do business with American companies as the ongoing tariff battles between the world’s two largest economies continue.

Image: LED by Alfalite in a virtual production studio in Portugal (copyright: Alfalite)