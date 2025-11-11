Rise Vision Makes Interactive Digital Signage Simple for Recognition and Wayfinding

November 11, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Rise Vision has launched an interactive digital signage solution designed to help schools and organizations celebrate achievements and guide visitors without the complexity or cost typically associated with custom installations.

The company — best known for its cloud-based platform supporting digital signage, screen sharing, and emergency alerts — says the new offering transforms static directories and recognition walls into touchscreen experiences that engage students, staff, and visitors alike.

With pre-built templates for halls of fame, donor recognition, and wayfinding directories, the system enables users to create dynamic displays that can be updated in minutes by anyone. The templates eliminate the need for expensive design work or tailor-made software development.

“For years, organizations have wanted interactive signage, but the complexity and cost put it out of reach,” said Shea Darlison, Chief Revenue Officer at Rise Vision. “With this launch, we’re delivering an affordable, easy-to-use solution that anyone can manage. Now schools and organizations can celebrate their communities and guide visitors with interactive experiences that just work.”

Rise Vision’s new platform integrates cloud-based software, ready-to-use interactive templates, and recommended touchscreen hardware, creating a scalable system that fits seamlessly with existing Rise Vision signage and alert solutions.

Offered on a per-display annual license, the interactive signage package is designed to make professional-grade interactivity accessible to institutions of all sizes, transforming ordinary walls and directories into engaging, self-service digital experiences.