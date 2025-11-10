Spectrio Names Peter Richardson Vice President of Sales to Lead Channel and Growth Strategy

November 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Spectrio has appointed industry veteran Peter Richardson as Vice President of Sales, tasked with driving channel expansion and refining the company’s go-to-market strategy as it continues to integrate multiple acquisitions into a unified digital engagement platform.

Richardson brings more than two decades of experience in building scalable partner ecosystems and has overseen more than $3 billion in indirect revenue throughout his career. He has led high-performance, partner-driven organizations spanning hardware, SaaS, software, and services — helping Fortune 500 clients simplify distribution and accelerate measurable growth.

“I’m excited to join Spectrio at such a pivotal time,” Richardson said. “Spectrio’s ability to blend technology, creativity, and data-driven insight is redefining how businesses communicate. I look forward to accelerating that momentum through scalable channel growth and meaningful partnerships.”

As Vice President of Sales, Richardson will focus on expanding Spectrio’s channel partnerships and optimizing go-to-market execution.

“With the successful integration of our acquisitions into one unified, best-in-class platform, Spectrio continues to attract exceptional talent that shares our vision for scalable growth based on customer-centric partnerships,” said Tamara Bebb, CEO at Spectrio.