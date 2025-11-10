Philips Mediasuite TVs Bring Streaming Luxury to Vietnam’s Grand Pioneers Superyachts

November 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Two new 110-foot luxury superyacht hotels anchored in Vietnam’s Halong Bay have given their luxury cabins a technological upgrade: the Grand Pioneers I and II, operated by the Viet Thuan Group, are the first vessels in the region to be equipped with professional hospitality displays from PPDS.

In collaboration with AV integrator Logico, PPDS installed 110 Mediasuite TVs – each featuring built-in Google Cast and Netflix access. The goal: to offer guests the same streaming convenience they’re accustomed to in modern hotels or at home. “We wanted to set a new standard for luxury at sea, and PPDS helped us deliver it,” said Uy Trinh Trung, IT manager of the Grand Pioneers.

Each cabin is equipped with a 50- or 55-inch TV, allowing guests to stream content from platforms like Youtube or Netflix directly from their smartphone or tablet. After check-out, all account information is automatically erased to protect privacy.

The yacht crew can centrally manage the TVs via the PPDS CMND platform, share information in real time, and monitor system performance.