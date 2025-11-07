VXT-Cielovision Partnership Lands Early Franchise Client in the U.S.

November 7, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Samsung has been heavily investing in its digital signage software platform, VXT, over the past few years. Unlike its older CMS, Magicinfo, VXT is a premium product rather than a free add-on that comes with Samsung screens. Early on, its positioning was a bit fuzzy – is it a CMS, a remote device management tool, or a marketplace for other ISVs?

Samsung’s answer: VXT can be all of the above – but doesn’t have to be. And to make sure ISVs don’t feel sour about Samsung’s leap into their field and instead encouracing them to join the platform, Samsung has been waving the white flag and promoting partnerships, like the one with Cielovision, to make it clear that working with Samsung could be a smart move.

The partnership with retail and QSR managment platform Cielovision was announced earlier this year. The joint solution is a plug-and-play sytem that combines digital signage with real-time analysis for AI-controlled play-out.

One franchise operation now using the solution is Altitude Trampoline Park in the U.S. Ten of their locations have swapped older screens and static signage for 4K UHD displays powered by the cloud-based VXT CMS, which in turn is fed by Cielovision’s monitoring system.

Displays are installed throughout the park – in front desks, food counters, and party rooms – running a mix of scheduled content and real-time updates on promotions and new offerings. Thanks to Cielo’s montitoring system, the displays can send real-time alerts like even welcoming guests the moment they walk in or strategically running targeted ads. According to Altitude, the system has generated a 25% increase in sales while also giving staff better situational awareness.

This isn’t a super large roll-out for Samsung but one that allows VXT to showcase its viability in the retail and entertainment space, as well as its compatibility with AI-driven monitoring. Samsung has a lot of time positioning VXT as a service and establishing itself as a serious software provider. This year and next will be the real test – can they attract enough customers? Now we’re seeing the first signs that VXT is starting to get out there.