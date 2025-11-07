London’s Battersea Power Station Gets Projection-Mapped with “Apple Trees” This Christmas

November 7, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Nike used the same brick towers for an out-of-home campaing as early as 2013. Now, Apple has taken over the chimneys of London’s Battersea Power Station – those unmistakable sentinels overlooking the south bank of the Thames – for its new Christmas campaign.

From December 6 to 22, the facade of the former coal-fired power station, now one of London’s fanciest shopping centers, will be transformed into a giant digital Christmas tree display. Or rather, Apple trees – ones created by Apple users on their iPads and submitted as part of a nationwide competition. The winning trees will be projected onto the towers for all of London to see.

The competition, which began on November 6, runs until November 23. Participants can submit their digital tree designs from home or at one of 39 Apple Stores across the UK through a 30-minute “Today at Apple” session. The first of the 24 winning designs will light up the Battersea towers on December 4 at 5 p.m.

To add star power, Sir Stephen Fry and artist David Shrigley OBE have already contributed their own designs. Apple has also enlisted British comedian Munya Chawawa to lead the campaign and inspire public participation.

This initiative builds on Apple’s growing Christmas tradition. In 2023, the company partnered with David Hockney, who created his iPad Pro masterpiece “Bigger Christmas Trees.” The following year, in 2024, Apple collaborated with Aardman – the studio behind Wallace & Gromit – on a short film shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring the beloved duo constructing their own Christmas trees.