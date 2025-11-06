Perion Drops Its Own DooH Player – Possibly Killing the Third-Party CMS

November 6, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

DooH providers using Perion to operate their networks and sell ad space may soon no longer need a separate CMS to play out campaigns. The Israeli ad tech company is launching its own software for managing and playing digital out-of-home campaigns: the Perion DOOH Player. This move expands Perion’s platform into a complete, end-to-end solution for DooH and retail media.

The launch is part of Perion’s broader “Perion One” strategy, which the company has been pursuing since acquiring Hivestack in 2023. The goal is to unify its various ad tech offerings under a single brand. The former Hivestack platform now operates fully under the Perion name, with only its characteristic pink color remaining as a visual legacy.

A uniform platform for DooH and Retail Media

The Perion DOOH Player integrates with Perion’s existing infrastructure – including ad servers, header bidders, and SSPs – replacing fragmented legacy systems with a centralized solution. The approach is reminiscent of Broadsign, widely regarded as a market leader in fully integrated DooH platforms.

Digital signage and DooH network operators can use the player to centrally create, manage, and deliver advertising campaigns, both through direct sales and programmatic channels. Perion also emphasizes a hardware-independent integration layer, ensuring compatibility across different operating systems and player setups.

Key technological features

These are the core capabilities of the DOOH Player Perion highlights:

Dynamic ad placement based on share of voice, impressions, or target audience parameters

Advanced programmatic options including Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) and Programmatic Guaranteed

Offline support for stable campaign delivery during network disruptions

Hardware and OS independence (Windows, Linux, Android, SoC)

Central network management, including remote control, synchronization, and multi-screen functionality

CEO Tal Jacobson notes that the new player addresses the growing demand for scalable, transparent, and easily integrable DooH solutions. He says Perion’s platform now covers the entire monetization cycle – from content creation to revenue optimization.

With the launch of the DOOH Player and the full integration of Hivestack, Perion is positioning itself as a key technology provider in the global DooH and retail media market.