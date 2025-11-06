Immersive AV Upgrade Transforms Storytelling at National WWI Museum

November 6, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City has undergone a major audiovisual refresh, bringing the history of World War I to life through immersive, interactive technology. Designed and integrated by Electrosonic with projection and display systems from Christie, the project enhances visitor engagement across several key exhibits while preserving the museum’s solemn storytelling mission.

A centerpiece of the upgrade is Encounters, an installation that presents 16 personal wartime stories through motion-activated alcoves. When visitors step onto illuminated markers, life-sized figures appear on LED displays, accompanied by precisely directed sound that creates an intimate, one-on-one experience. Christie laser projectors and discreet sensor technology power the visual and audio interplay, ensuring that multiple stories can unfold simultaneously without interference.

Other reimagined spaces include the Kemper Horizons Theater and Battlescapes, where Christie laser projectors cast panoramic imagery onto custom surfaces to recreate the scale and emotion of the battlefield. The installations combine visual projection with lighting, sound, and practical effects to immerse visitors in the period’s atmosphere.

Electrosonic, which also handled the museum’s original 2006 integration, collaborated with Christie on lensing and projection mock-ups to ensure optimal alignment within the historic site’s architecture. The work was completed while the museum remained open to the public.

Museum President and CEO Matthew Naylor said the technology enhances, rather than replaces, the institution’s artifacts. “It folds into the background but absolutely supports the storytelling,” he noted.

By combining AV design with authentic historical interpretation, the National WWI Museum demonstrates how modern technology can deepen understanding of the past without overshadowing it — turning remembrance into a sensory experience that connects audiences across generations.

(Images: Christie/Electrosonic)