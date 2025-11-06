Diversified Deepens Footprint in India as AV Market Readies for Take-off

November 6, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Global AV integrator Diversified has announced a major expansion of its operations in India, increasing engineering, service, and project-delivery teams across the country to accelerate growth across the APAC region.

India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing professional AV markets in the APAC region. According to a recent industry analysis by invidis, the country is becoming a “LED-first” digital signage ecosystem — skipping the long LCD-dominated phase that characterized many Western markets.

That transition signals a sizeable opportunity for integrators like Diversified, particularly when combined with rapid enterprise modernization, the rise of experiential venues, and strong domestic manufacturing incentives. At the same time, India’s premium segment of digital signage is intensifying: ISVs and hardware vendors alike are placing fresh bets.

For Diversified, the move is strategic: having already built a local team and presence in cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi, the company is positioning itself to serve both global clients and local enterprises seeking to scale.

Given the size of the population — an estimated 1.4 billion, with roughly 65 cities having a million or more people — the pace of infrastructure investment, as well as the rise of the middle class, has led many observers to regard India as a largely under-penetrated market for high-end AV and digital signage solutions. Demand is still nascent compared to mature Western markets, but the potential is enormous.

As visual technology budgets shift from basic displays to immersive, data-driven signage networks, India may become a major target for AV integrators in the coming years.