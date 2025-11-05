Lamar Advertising Launches Nationwide Billboard Tribute to U.S. Veterans

November 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Lamar Advertising has launched Heroes Across America, a Veterans Day Digital-out-of-Home campaign honoring U.S. Armed Forces veterans nationwide. Running from November 7 to 14, the initiative will display photos of local veterans on more than 1,000 Lamar digital billboards in 95 markets.

The campaign invites the public to submit photos, names, and military branches of veterans here. Participants can also choose the region where their tribute will appear. Each submission generates a virtual mock-up of the billboard before it goes live.

Submissions are open until November 12 and capped at 5,000 per day. Entries featuring groups, logos, business promotions, political content, or weapon imagery will not be accepted.

Lamar’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, John Miller, said the company created the campaign to express gratitude to those who served while offering families and friends a meaningful way to celebrate their loved ones. The tributes will rotate among paid ads throughout the week, with Lamar amplifying the campaign through its social media channels.