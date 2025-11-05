Hinkle Fieldhouse Adds Modern LED Systems Ahead of Centennial Season

November 5, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Butler University in Indianapolis, USA, has completed a major digital upgrade at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, introducing new LED video systems that bring modern fan engagement to one of college basketball’s most iconic venues.

The renovation, reported in June 2025 by Sixteen:Nine, is now ready for the Bulldogs’ 2025–26 basketball season. It includes a new center-hung display, baseline LED ribbons, and courtside scorer’s tables totaling nearly 2,800 square feet of SNA Displays’ LED technology. Designed and managed by Anthony James Partners (AJP), the project replaces aging infrastructure while preserving the venue’s character as a National Historic Landmark.

At the heart of the upgrade is a four-sided curved LED centerpiece built from SNA Displays’ BOLD Interior line, featuring a 3.9 mm pixel pitch and more than 7,000 pixels in width per panel. Additional enhancements include 172-foot (52.4 meters) fascia ribbons, two large entry displays, and eight LED scorer’s tables, all tied into a unified video control system that manages over 19 million pixels across the network.

Two 2.5 mm Aspect HD all-in-one LED screens were also added to the adjacent Efroymson Family Gym. Together, the improvements mark the biggest technology investment in Hinkle Fieldhouse in decades.