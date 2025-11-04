Moment Factory Expands Aura Series with U.S. and Canadian Installations

November 4, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Moment Factory has launched its third Aura experience, Aura Grace Cathedral, in San Francisco, marking the immersive series’ first permanent installation in the United States. The experience transforms the city’s Grace Cathedral into a living canvas of light, sound, and projection, reimagining its Gothic architecture through a multisensory performance of music and motion.

Developed by the Montreal-based creative studio known for blending storytelling with visual technology, Aura Grace Cathedral opened on October 10, inviting visitors to rediscover one of San Francisco’s most celebrated landmarks. The installation follows successful editions of Aura at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica and Paris’s Sainte-Chapelle, which have drawn millions of visitors since their debut.

Moment Factory confirmed that a fourth Aura installation will open on December 5 at Église Saint-Roch in Quebec City. The Quebec edition will continue the concept of transforming heritage spaces into immersive art experiences that merge architecture, light, and sound to evoke reflection and wonder.

Each Aura project is designed to celebrate the history and spirit of its host venue. The San Francisco edition combines large-scale projection mapping, original orchestral composition, and dynamic lighting sequences, creating an atmosphere where spiritual tradition meets digital artistry. The experience is approximately 45 minutes in length and suitable for all audiences.

See the video below of the Grace Cathedral AURA experience:

Moment Factory’s Senior Multimedia Director Karl Rhainds, who led creative development for both the San Francisco and Quebec installations, said the expansion reflects the studio’s goal to make cultural spaces more accessible and emotionally engaging through technology. “Each Aura site is a dialogue between architecture and light,” Rhainds said. “Our goal is to create a sense of awe and connection that resonates beyond the walls of these remarkable spaces.”

Moment Factory also continues to expand its other immersive portfolio with Light Cycles, an installation that recently opened in Mexico and debuted in Paris this week.