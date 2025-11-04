Join Sixteen:Nine's Year in Review and give us Your perspective on the market. (Image: invidis)

Calling All Industry Leaders: Sixteen:Nine Wants Your 2025 Take

November 4, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

For the first time, we’re handing over the pen to our readers. Sixteen:Nine is launching a Year in Review series, and we want industry leaders in Digital Signage, DooH, and Experiential Media to share their take.

This series has been a staple on our sister blog, invidis, and now that we’ve merged editorial teams this summer, it’s coming to North America.

We want to hear from you:

What milestones did your company hit in 2025? Which trends and transformations did you notice in Digital Signage and DooH? How is your company preparing for 2026, and what’s on the horizon for the industry?

Here’s the nitty-gritty:

A friendly reminder: Use AI sparingly – our readers want to hear your voice, not ChatGPT’s.

Every year, invidis’ Year in Review is read by decision-makers and executives across the industry. This year, help us make it even more global on Sixteen:Nine!

