Calling All Industry Leaders: Sixteen:Nine Wants Your 2025 Take

November 4, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

For the first time, we’re handing over the pen to our readers. Sixteen:Nine is launching a Year in Review series, and we want industry leaders in Digital Signage, DooH, and Experiential Media to share their take.

This series has been a staple on our sister blog, invidis, and now that we’ve merged editorial teams this summer, it’s coming to North America.

We want to hear from you:

What milestones did your company hit in 2025? Which trends and transformations did you notice in Digital Signage and DooH? How is your company preparing for 2026, and what’s on the horizon for the industry?

Here’s the nitty-gritty:

Length: approx. 3,000–5,000 characters

approx. 3,000–5,000 characters Content: please include both a company review/outlook and a broader industry perspective

please include both a company review/outlook and a broader industry perspective Editorial note: we reserve the right to edit or shorten texts and will determine publication dates & the respective platform (Sixteen:Nine or invidis.com)

we reserve the right to edit or shorten texts and will determine publication dates & the respective platform (Sixteen:Nine or invidis.com) Deadline: December 12, 2025 – early submissions will be published sooner

December 12, 2025 – early submissions will be published sooner Submission: send your contribution and a portrait photo of the author to newsroom@invidis.com

send your contribution and a portrait photo of the author to newsroom@invidis.com Questions? Our editorial team is happy to help via the same address

A friendly reminder: Use AI sparingly – our readers want to hear your voice, not ChatGPT’s.

Every year, invidis’ Year in Review is read by decision-makers and executives across the industry. This year, help us make it even more global on Sixteen:Nine!