Samsung’s ‘Movingstyle’ Validates the Era of Mobile Screens

November 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Samsung’s Movingstyle display takes another step toward freeing screens from the wall, building on a concept LG pioneered with its portable Stanbyme line. As homes and workspaces are merging together, the screen itself is evolving from a fixed fixture into a companion that moves with us.

Unveiled earlier this year, Movingstyle reimagines the smart display as a lifestyle product designed to adapt to any environment. The 27-inch QHD touchscreen offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, an integrated battery, and a detachable stand with wheels. Users can roll it from room to room, prop it on a table, or carry it by its handle. Samsung calls it “a screen that fits the rhythm of your life,” capable of adjusting angle, height, and orientation.

While Samsung presents Movingstyle as a breakthrough, LG effectively launched the category in 2021 with its 27-inch Stanbyme, which is a wireless screen on a wheeled pedestal that tilted, swiveled, and rotated into portrait mode. It allowed users to stream, mirror phones, or join calls anywhere in the home. LG expanded the idea with the Stanbyme Go in 2023, as reported by Sixteen:Nine, incorporating the display into a briefcase-style case, and followed up with the Stanbyme 2 in 2025, which introduced higher resolution and enhanced mobility.

Samsung’s designers appear to have refined that vision. Where LG leaned on novelty, Movingstyle emphasizes function and design polish. The minimalist form feels equally suited to a living room or office, while the battery-powered design eliminates clutter. Its smart interface supports touch, remote, and voice control — versatility that makes it feel less like a gadget and more like a piece of adaptable furniture.

For the professional AV sector, portable, battery-powered displays could be an interesting option for special signage needs: these units open new possibilities for flexible meeting zones, pop-up signage, and mobile hospitality or event use. Instead of fixed walls or permanent mounts, venues could roll self-contained displays into place as needed, such as at museums or trade shows.

LG may have sparked the movement, but Samsung’s Movingstyle confirms that in a mobile world, the screen – and not just the one on your phone – doesn’t have to stay still.