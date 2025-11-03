Novisign Launches “DooH for Everyone” through Perion Integration

November 3, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The dual use of digital signage as an advertising medium is steadily gaining momentum – this is exactly what the concept of “commerce media” is all about. For anyone setting up a new network, whether a gym or a supermarket, advertising is hard to ignore. After all, digital signage infrastructure isn’t cheap, and the goal is always a quick return on investment. Advertising revenue can help achieve that.

To support this, many digital signage software providers are adapting their CMS platforms to handle both content management and advertising. Typically, this is done by connecting the CMS to a programmatic advertising platform. Novisign, for example, has now partnered with the DooH platform Perion. This integration allows users to link their Perion account directly to the Novisign CMS through an ad widget and run programmatic DooH campaigns on their screens.

The ad widget is designed to make ads fit naturally within existing content layouts. It can be used alongside other dynamic elements like news tickers, slideshows, videos, or live information feeds.

Setup is handled entirely through the Novisign interface. Beyond just playing ads, the platform also offers analytics to help optimize advertising performance. According to Novisign, the system supports a wide range of display types and end devices.