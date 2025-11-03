Aopen Unveils Compact Fanless Edge AI PC for Smart and Environmental Applications

November 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Aopen, headquartered in Taiwan and a subsidiary of the Acer Group, has introduced the DEV2715, a compact, fanless Edge AI industrial PC engineered for real-time environmental monitoring and intelligent automation across industries. Designed for reliability in harsh or dusty environments, the system operates silently within a temperature range of -20°C to 55°C, offering a rugged solution for smart cities, factories, and healthcare facilities.

Powered by Nvidia Jetson Orin NX or Orin Nano modules, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, the DEV2715 supports dual Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2, HDMI up to 4K at 60 Hz, and multiple sensor interfaces, including CAN, RS232/RS485, and GPIO. This allows it to analyze data from air quality sensors, temperature and humidity monitors, and other devices directly at the edge, reducing reliance on cloud processing.

The system’s TPM 2.0 support and watchdog timer enhance operational integrity, making it suitable for applications in air quality monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time healthcare environments. According to Aopen Senior Technical Manager Vincent van der Meer, the DEV2715 “brings AI-powered edge computing to environmental monitoring and other smart applications, allowing organizations to act on critical data immediately without relying solely on cloud computing.”