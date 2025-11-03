Amsterdam in Motion Brings 750 Years of City History to Life

November 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Amsterdam has unveiled Amsterdam in Motion, a permanent exhibition celebrating the city’s 750th anniversary through immersive storytelling and multimedia design. The project, developed by Monks — S4 Capital’s global digital operating brand, in collaboration with the City of Amsterdam, redefines city marketing with what is billed as the world’s largest interactive city model.

Spanning 200 square meters (2,153 square feet) and featuring over 30,500 miniature buildings, the installation uses 18 high-end projectors to animate Amsterdam’s evolution since the year 1275. Layers of projection mapping, AI-enhanced historical imagery, and spatial sound create a cinematic experience that brings the city’s centuries of change to life.

“Amsterdam in Motion is an unparalleled, immersive multimedia experience that represents a game-changer in city marketing,” said Victor Knaap, Chief Revenue Officer EMEA at Monks. “Its adaptive and enduring nature allows it to evolve with the city and its citizens, offering endless possibilities for engagement.”

The project is supported by a campaign titled “750 Years in the Making,” featuring online videos and digital-out-of-home placements that spotlight the builders, dreamers, and changemakers who have shaped Amsterdam — from early settlers on the Amstel River to modern-day activists.

Created in collaboration with co-initiator Duncan Stutterheim, the Amsterdam Museum, and various partners, Amsterdam in Motion serves as both a tribute and a time machine, honoring the city’s past while inviting visitors to imagine its future.