New Digital Windows Bring Banff’s Summit Views to Life — Even in the Clouds

October 31, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Visitors riding the Banff Gondola no longer need clear skies to see the Rockies. Pursuit Collection, which owns and operates the Banff Gondola Summit Experience, has added a digital installation that recreates the mountain panorama when fog or clouds block the view.

Developed in collaboration with Electrosonic, the new Scout Panels combine large-format design with custom-built Cloud Vision software from Dimensional Innovations. Each 105-inch interactive touchscreen is housed in topography-etched frames aligned with actual sightlines from the summit. Users can explore peaks, valleys, and waterways in detail, with environmental states that shift from sunlight to alpenglow to the northern lights.

The touchscreens allow swiping through timelapses, adjusting lighting, and accessing information cards in English, French, and Stoney Nakoda, highlighting Banff’s Indigenous heritage. “The team at DI really took time to understand Banff, who we are and where we fit into our visitor experience, rather than just here at the Gondola,” said Mirit Poznansky, Director of Initiatives and Experience Development, Pursuit Banff Jasper Collection.

Since installation, visitors have spent more time on the observation deck, exploring the digital storytelling on the panels. The Scout Panels are part of Phase 1 of a wider interpretive plan that could include interactive maps, wildlife encounters, and immersive theater in the future.

For now, the summit offers a reliable view of the Rockies, whether real or virtual.

(Images: Dimensional Innovations)