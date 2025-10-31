Moving Walls Acquires Insightz Club to Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation in Out-of-Home Media

October 31, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Singapore-based media technology company Moving Walls has acquired audience research and behavioral intelligence firm Insightz Club, uniting two data-focused tech providers in a move designed to redefine how brands plan, measure, and optimize campaigns across connected media.

The acquisition coincides with the launch of Moving Walls Science, an AI-powered intelligence suite that combines behavioral research and predictive analytics to deliver deeper insight into audience behavior from exposure to purchase. The platform introduces five core modules — Audience IQ, Campaign IQ, Media IQ, Retail IQ, and Location IQ — offering data and analysis across different stages of the media planning process.

“With Insightz Club joining our ecosystem, we’re embedding AI and connected intelligence into the very core of our planning, activation, and measurement DNA,” said Srikanth Ramachandran, Founder and Group CEO of Moving Walls. “This marks a new era where every impression is intelligent, every screen is connected, and every campaign delivers measurable business growth.”

Moving Walls provides digital tools for planning and measuring offline media campaigns, including a demand-side platform and other DooH-specific solutions. Its platforms are used by agencies and brands in Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, the United States, and Latin America. Integrating Insightz Club’s behavioral research adds data on how consumers engage with media and make purchasing decisions, offering advertisers a better understanding of campaign impact across the entire funnel.

“Audience research is shifting from retrospective surveys to real-time, AI-driven intelligence,” added Mritunjay Kumar (MJ), Founder of Insightz Club. “By joining Moving Walls, we’re turning research into predictive science; providing clarity before investment and proof after execution.”

The acquisition reflects a wider industry trend toward combining behavioral data, artificial intelligence, and traditional media measurement as advertisers seek a unified view of audiences across digital, social, and physical environments.

