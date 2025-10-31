E Ink Sees Growing Green Signage Demand in Japan, Partners with AUO and Stellarlink

October 31, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

E Ink has partnered with Japan-based IT solutions provider Stellarlink to deliver a new e-paper signage line using E Ink’s Spectra 6: the J-Poster, an A2-sized domestically produced signage solution, and the Aecopost, a 31.5-inch model manufactured through AUO Display Plus.

Both solutions are designed specifically for the Japanese market where Taiwan-based E Ink sees great potential for its technology. “Stellarlink’s expertise in IT-based system integration and their strong customer network will further expand the e-paper signage market in Japan,” said Naoki Sumita, President of E Ink Japan. “We believe Japan’s focus on sustainable development provides fertile ground for low-power display adoption.”

Stellarlink President Yasuhiro Maeda said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to sustainable technology. “Working with E Ink and AUO Display Plus enables us to accelerate larger-format e-paper signage across Japan,” he added.

E Ink is already collaborating with another Japanese provider, Oricom, to bring e-paper displays into railway stations. Together, the two companies developed a product called “Seibu Sustainable Board” that’s being piloted in stations of the Seibu Shinjuku Line to display ads andinformation.

A 32-inch color e-paper display operating 18 hours a day and updating every six hours emits roughly 0.0139 kilograms of CO₂ equivalent — 46 times less than an LCD counterpart. Consuming up to 99 percent less energy than LCDs, the technology is also certified by the International Dark-Sky Association for its reduction of light pollution. It qualifies as 100 percent green revenue under the FTSE Russell Green Revenue Model.