Adform Drives High-Impact DooH Campaigns for AMC+ and Vodafone Germany

October 31, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Adform’s new programmatic Digital-out-of-Home (DooH) feature has supported campaigns for AMC+ and Vodafone Germany, generating nearly 500,000 verified impressions in under two weeks.

For AMC Networks International Southern Europe, Adform’s visual inventory map was used to select 61 Clear Channel screens around Madrid’s Cine Callao to promote the premiere of Daryl Dixon España. The campaign recorded more than 158,000 opportunities-to-see (OTS) in two days, marking AMC’s first programmatic DooH activation.

In Germany, Vodafone’s SIMon mobile brand used the platform to target mobile gamers aged 18–34 and customers near rival telecom stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf. The campaign reached nearly 300,000 OTS across Ströer’s network in eight days.

Both campaigns demonstrate the increasing use of programmatic DooH as a faster, data-driven channel for advertisers. Adform’s platform integrates with media owners including Clear Channel, Ströer, JCDecaux, and Broadsign to enable buying and performance tracking across markets.

“Our campaigns with AMC and SIMon show just how easy and powerful programmatic DooH can be when you strip away the complexity,” said Oliver Whitten, Chief Operating Officer at Adform.

The results underscore a broader industry trend: programmatic DooH is gaining traction as advertisers seek more flexible, accountable ways to connect with audiences in public spaces.

(Image: Adform)