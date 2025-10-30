Selleys Turns Product Test Into Street Challenge — And the Glue Wins

October 30, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Selleys, with the help of advertising agency Howatson+Company, put the brand’s Liquid Nails adhesive to the ultimate test with a bold public stunt inviting Aussies to pry real objects off a billboard — and keep them if they could.

The “If You Can Take It, It’s Yours” campaign saw a kayak, an arcade machine, and a 2.8-meter (9.2 feet) marlin mounted to a giant wall in downtown Sydney, Australia, using only Selleys Liquid Nails. Crowds gathered as creators and onlookers tried to rip the items free, but none succeeded in breaking the bond.

See the video below:

Directed by James Dive, the activation turned product testing into performance art, drawing strong social engagement and media attention. Influencers and tradespeople joined the attempt, with the spectacle reinforcing Selleys’ long-running brand promise: If it’s Selleys, it works.

The campaign was amplified through social clips, PR, and creator content, generating national buzz and showcasing the brand’s confidence in its product—no tricks, just glue and grit.

(Image and video: Howatson+Company)