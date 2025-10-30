Midwich Reshapes North American Leadership, Names Ghyslain Berger CEO

October 30, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Midwich Group has restructured its North American leadership to strengthen regional coordination while maintaining operational independence for its U.S. and Canadian businesses, Midwich US and SFM. The move formalizes a unified executive framework aimed at expanding market reach and delivering greater value to partners across both countries.

Ghyslain Berger, formerly president of SFM, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for North America, taking on regional leadership of both operations. He is joined by a cross-border leadership team: Chantal Baraniuk Morin as Chief Operating and Financial Officer; Monique Rezaei, a former Microsoft and Poly executive, as Chief Revenue Officer; and Tyler Brebberman as Chief Vendor Officer. Randal Tucker transitions to Executive Advisor to the CEO, while Bobby Swartz, CEO of Midwich US, departs the company to pursue another industry opportunity.

Berger said the realignment will better position Midwich to leverage combined capabilities while preserving the unique strengths that drive success for each business in their local markets. He emphasized that the change is not about consolidation but coordination, aligning with the group’s “global network, local experts” philosophy.

Speaking with Commercial Integrator, Berger underscored the importance of maintaining distinct management teams in each country. “Our North American operations have grown significantly in these past few years, and there’s definitely tremendous value in having a coordinated regional leadership that can allow us to coordinate that strategy,” he said. “This structure really positions us well to deliver on our value.”