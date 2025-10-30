Eletromidia Strengthens National OoH Leadership with Urbana Mídia Acquisition in Belo Horizonte

October 30, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Eletromidia, one of Latin America’s largest out-of-home (OoH) media companies, has acquired 100 percent of Urbana Mídia, Belo Horizonte’s leading bus-shelter media operator. The move solidifies Eletromidia’s position as the dominant player in Brazil’s third-largest advertising market and underscores its strategy of expanding its urban footprint through targeted acquisitions.

Urbana Mídia holds a long-term concession with the municipality of Belo Horizonte to install, maintain, and commercialize media across 1,300 bus shelters through 2041. The acquisition increases Eletromidia’s reach in the city by roughly 45 percent, connecting with an estimated 1.5 million people per day.

Earlier this year, as reported by invidis, Eletromidia acquired the Brazilian assets of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings for about R$80 million (US $14 million), marking Clear Channel’s exit from Latin America. The combined acquisitions give Eletromidia an unmatched national presence across multiple verticals, from airports and malls to street furniture, transit and residential networks.

The Urbana deal also strengthens Eletromidia’s “street” vertical, considered one of its highest-margin segments. It aligns with a broader transformation of digital-out-of-home (DooH) media noted by invidis in its report “DOOH’s Night Shift: From Billboard to Bodyguard,” which explores how urban displays are evolving into digital infrastructure supporting safety, connectivity, and real-time information.

Eletromidia’s “Abrigo Amigo” initiative in São Paulo has already converted bus shelters into illuminated community hubs equipped with emergency-response technology, and the company plans to extend the program to Belo Horizonte.

For advertisers and agencies, the acquisition brings a larger digital network, improved targeting, and new creative possibilities in one of Brazil’s most active markets.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory and municipal approval.