Diversified Names Industry Veteran Paul Lidsky as CEO

October 30, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Diversified has appointed longtime technology executive Paul Lidsky as its new CEO, marking a strategic move to accelerate the company’s next phase of global growth. Lidsky, who has chaired Diversified’s Board of Directors since 2023, steps into the leadership role with over 40 years of experience building and scaling technology services companies.

Lidsky succeeds amid a period of expansion for the Plano, Texas–based systems integrator, which recently opened a new hub in Germany to strengthen its EMEA presence. His mandate: deepen client relationships, enhance service delivery, and drive growth across Diversified’s international operations.

“Paul is a highly respected leader with deep expertise in technology services and a strong history of building great companies,” said Will Fleder, partner at Tailwind Capital, Diversified’s primary investor. “We are confident that his leadership and experience will further strengthen Diversified’s position as a global leader.”

Before Diversified, Lidsky served as CEO of Core BTS, president and CEO of Datalink Corp., and CEO of Calabrio, where he led enterprise solutions in cloud, networking, and security. He also held executive positions at OneLink, Spanlink Communications, and Norstan.

In his new role, Lidsky said his focus will remain on people, partnerships, and execution. “Diversified’s strength has always come from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well. I see extraordinary opportunity ahead. As CEO, my focus is on building on that momentum by continuing to invest in our people, our partners, and the technologies that matter most to our clients.”

(Image: Diversified)