PPDS Promotes Bruce Wyrwitzke to Senior Director of Sales for North America

October 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

PPDS has elevated longtime team member Bruce Wyrwitzke to oversee all North American sales operations, part of the company’s ongoing strategy to expand its presence across the region.

Wyrwitzke, who joined PPDS in 2021 as Sales Director, will now lead all sales operations across product categories including digital signage, dvLED, interactive displays, videowalls, and professional TVs. Reporting to Angela Lin, Commercial Head for North America, he will oversee sales strategy, partner relationships, and post-sales support across multiple market sectors.

A former U.S. Air Force officer specializing in space systems, Wyrwitzke brings 25 years of AV experience to the role. During his tenure at PPDS, he has helped strengthen the company’s footprint in North America and drive the adoption of Philips Professional Displays solutions across verticals such as retail, education, hospitality, and corporate environments.

The company said Wyrwitzke will also advance PPDS’ sustainability initiatives, promoting solutions like the Philips Tableaux e-paper series and Ecodesign signage displays — the latter being among the first to achieve an EPEAT Climate+ Gold rating.

“Since I walked through the door in 2021, PPDS has been a company that continues to grow and amaze,” said Wyrwitzke. “I’m proud to be entrusted to lead this talented team and move the company forward.”

Lin added that the promotion reflects both Wyrwitzke’s leadership and the company’s momentum in the region: “The foundations have been laid, and we see some incredible opportunities ahead. It’s time to step up to the next level.”