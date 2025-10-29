LG OLED Captivates London With Blend of Art and Technology

October 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

London became the center of artistic activity this October as Frieze London 2025 brought together artists, curators, and audiences. Among the participants was LG Electronics, which presented works exploring the intersection of art and technology through LG OLED ART.

At the fair, LG displayed works by Se Ok Suh – a pioneer of modern Korean abstract ink painting – reimagined digitally by his sons, artist Do Ho Suh and architect Eul Ho Suh. The reinterpretation of Se Ok’s People series was presented as animations across LG OLED T transparent TVs and OLED evo panels.

The Suh brothers’ collaboration combined traditional artistry with digital design, showing how contemporary display technology can be used as a medium for artistic expression. Eul Ho Suh also designed the exhibition space, emphasizing transparency and movement to reflect the works’ fluid qualities. Beyond Frieze, the exhibition was shown at the Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK) on LG’s 83-inch OLED TV, accompanied by a documentary on Se Ok’s creative philosophy and artistic lineage.

LG also sponsors the National Gallery, London’s “Unexpected View” program — a monthly series where curators, artists, and cultural figures discuss iconic works. Daniel F. Herrmann, Ardalan Curator of Modern and Contemporary Projects at the National Gallery, said the program aims to explore new approaches to the collection and foster engagement with contemporary art.

While projects like Frieze London demonstrate the creative and aesthetic power of OLED as a medium for digital art, industry analysts caution that its broader use in digital signage remains limited by cost factors. As noted in the invidis Yearbook OLED installations “shine as lighthouse projects” that inspire and attract attention – yet their wide-scale adoption is hindered by economic realities, particularly in 24/7 commercial environments where lifecycle and operational costs play a decisive role.