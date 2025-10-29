KAFD, Samsung Sign Smart City Collaboration Deal that Includes Digital Signage

October 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

King Abdullah Financial District and Samsung Electronics will jointly explore integrated smart city technologies to enhance digital infrastructure and urban experiences in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Samsung Electronics to collaborate on smart city infrastructure and digital innovation within Riyadh’s flagship business district.

The partnership will focus on integrating enterprise-grade solutions, including digital signage, access control, and centralized management systems, to improve operational efficiency, connectivity, and the user experience across the mixed-use urban hub.

KAFD’s Chief Corporate Officer, Sultan Alshahrani, said the alliance supports Saudi Vision 2030 and strengthens ties between Saudi Arabia and Asia. “Our partnership with Samsung will unlock a new wave of enhancements and innovations, enhancing experiences and quality of life,” he said.

Samsung Electronics Saudi Arabia President Hendrik Lee called the collaboration “a milestone in supporting Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a global hub for innovation.”

KAFD, already the first MENA district to achieve WiredScore’s Global Smart Neighborhood Certification, continues expanding its digital ecosystem through strategic alliances with Huawei and SenseTime.