Gen Z Returns to Stores as Holiday Travel Heats Up, GSTV Survey Finds

October 28, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new survey from GSTV suggests that Americans are hitting the road and the stores this holiday season, even as economic concerns linger.

According to GSTV’s 2025 Holiday Consumer Insights, conducted with MFour Data Research, 43 percent of respondents plan to drive more during the holidays than last year, with 71 percent expecting to fuel up more often. Sixty percent will travel out of town to celebrate at least one holiday, and most plan to attend more social gatherings.

While inflation and tariffs remain top of mind, 80 percent of consumers say they’re worried about rising prices, but spending plans aren’t slowing down. Instead of cutting back, 51 percent say they’ll hunt for sales, 46 percent plan to shop at discount stores, and another 51 percent will seek out promotions.

The study also points to a surprising retail trend: Gen Z’s renewed enthusiasm for in-store shopping. Nearly six in ten say they prefer to see or try items before buying, while 44 percent find physical shopping faster or more convenient. Four in ten report being more excited to shop in-store this year than in previous seasons.

“For marketers, this is a key moment to reach consumers on the go – especially Gen Z, who are rediscovering the appeal of in-person retail experiences,” said Eric Z. Sherman, Executive Vice President of Insights and Analytics at GSTV.