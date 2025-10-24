Intersection Expands Experiential Focus With New Head of IRLX Division

October 24, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Intersection has named Eva Rohan as its new Head of Experiential, following the August launch of IRLX, the company’s new division focused on creating in-person brand activations and real-world consumer engagement. The hire reinforces Intersection’s push to blend media, culture, and physical experiences — a trend accelerating across the out-of-home sector.

Rohan brings 15 years of creative and strategic experience spanning experiential design, content, and brand partnerships. Most recently, with World of Good Brands and its flagship space, House of Good, she led campaigns that merged storytelling with immersive consumer touchpoints.

The move builds on Intersection’s broader plan to evolve from a digital-out-of-home network operator into an experience-driven media brand. Through IRLX, the company is extending campaigns beyond digital screens into influencer events, retail pop-ups, street activations, and city-wide brand experiences. Its footprint already spans more than 400,000 static and digital assets across major U.S. markets, reaching a reported 50 million people monthly.

Intersection’s pivot mirrors a growing industry shift toward experiential out-of-home. In August, the company introduced IRLX to deepen brand engagement, and more recently, as reported by invidis, JC Decaux launched Brand Signature, a retail signage and activation unit pursuing similar real-world engagement strategies. Both show how leading OoH players are redefining the medium by not just selling ad space, but building physical brand moments that connect digital reach with human presence.